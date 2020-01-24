Roku’s Smart Soundbar bundle has a built-in streaming stick at $260 (Save $80)

- Jan. 24th 2020 1:48 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering the Roku Smart Sound Bar paired with the Wireless Subwoofer for $259.98 shipped. In order to lock in the discounted price, head to the listing and take advantage of the on-page Bundle & Save promotion. Usually selling for $340 separately, today’s offer saves you $80 and marks the very first time we’ve seen the home audio devices on sale. Roku’s Smart Sound Bar sports a built-in streaming media player which brings everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ to your home theater. On the audio front, you’ll find an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers which is enhanced by the companion wireless subwoofer. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. A voice remote rounds out the functionality, allowing you to easily search for content or control playback. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Ditch the built-in media player capabilities in favor of the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar for $130. You’ll be giving up the higher-end audio performance here as well, but it’s a notable alternative to our featured deal for those on a tighter budget. 

For more offers on home theater gear, swing by Best Buy’s current 3-day sale. There are some other sound bars marked down as well as everything from Apple accessories to Chromebooks and more.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

