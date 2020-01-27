Take to the skies with the DJI Mavic Mini at new all-time lows from $332.50

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the DJI Mavic Mini Drone for $359.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. However, BuyDig is offering the Mavic Mini in open-box condition for $332.50 shipped with the code CLEAROUT5. Normally $399, this is both the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time and the lowest available. DJI’s latest Mavic Mini didn’t see any discounts over Black Friday, so this sale is particularly notable. Offering a 249G payload weight, this drone is perfect for beginner fliers. It can capture 2.7K video and 12MP still images, giving you the ability to forever record that gorgeous sunset from a vantage point not able to be seen by many. In our review, we called it “the perfect drone for beginners,” which Best Buy shoppers largely agree with, having left on average a 4.2/5 stars. Note: BuyDig doesn’t specify any warranty information, however, they do provide a 45-day return policy. Best Buy includes a full 1-year warranty considering it’s a new purchase.

Now, spend just a fraction of your savings on this 128GB microSD card. It’s fast enough to store the 2.7K footage and 12MP photos and has enough space to last your entire flight without filling up. At $19.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

However, if you’re not confident in your flight skills just yet, why not pick up a lower-cost drone? This foldable drone packs an HD camera and stays in the sky for $72 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that it won’t be quite as nice of a flight experience as DJI provides, but at nearly 80% below today’s lead deal, it’s a great starting point.

DJI Mavic Mini features:

The Mavic Mini from DJI is a compact drone that offers professional-quality results with no restrictions. Weighing in at under 9 oz, the Mavic Mini’s weight class is both lower and safer than many other drones, which may exempt it from certain regulations (always check local regulations prior to use). This freedom of flight is combined with a stabilized 3-axis gimbal and sophisticated flight modes, which can achieve up to 12MP images, 2.7K Quad HD videos, and complex cinematic shots with just a touch in the DJI Fly app.

