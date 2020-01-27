Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Plus v2 10W Qi Charger $30 (25% off), more

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 10W Charging Pad for $29.96 shipped in Ivory. Score the Ash color for $0.50 more. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer saves you 25% and is the third-lowest price we’ve tracked to date. Sporting a soft feathered fabric finish, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W charging speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. Improving on the previous generation model, you’ll find a larger Qi charging pad, so there’s more flexibility on where you lay a smartphone. Includes an 18W wall adapter and USB-C cable. Rated 4/5 stars.

QI wireless fast charge enabled devices will enjoy QI fast charge speeds; Please note other devices will charge at standard rates. V2 upgrade includes a 10 millimeter charging spot, will work with QI enabled devices with thick cases. Soft feathered fabric wrapped design coordinates with home and office decor Internal air vent structure reduces heat to maximize wireless charging efficiency. Check the easy to read status light to know your phone is charging properly. Powerful 18w USB c input allows simultaneous wireless and wired charging upto 10 w for the wireless charging pad and upto 5 w for the additional USB a port; When the user is not wirelessly charging, the USB a port will provide upto a 12 w charge

