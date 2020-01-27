Anker’s latest AirPods-esque earbuds under $50 for just the second time

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $10 savings from the regular going rate and just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time. As one of Anker’s latest wireless earbuds, this pair features four microphones and noise reduction technology. You can also count on a stellar 40-hours worth of playback when the included battery case is accounted for. IPX7-waterproofing rounds out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking for a lower-cost alternative may want to consider Anker’s Soundbuds Slim+ at $30. You’ll lose the truly wireless design here, but nearly 50% off may be worth it for some. Notable features include up to 10 hours of battery life, IPX7 waterproof protection, and “superior sound.” Rated 3.8/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of truly wireless earbuds, don’t miss our coverage from the weekend on Amazon’s new Alexa-enabled Echo Buds at $90. This is the first price drop we’ve tracked from $130 since their announcement in late 2019.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 features:

Crystal-Clear Calls: Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8. 0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression. This ensures your voice is heard clearly on the other end—without interference.

Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.

40-Hour playtime with fast charge: a single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.

