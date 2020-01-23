Switch eShop deals from $1 or less: Toki Tori 2, Woolley Mountain, Clue, more

- Jan. 23rd 2020 5:08 pm ET

$1+
0

After Sony launched an impressive digital-only indie game sale earlier this week, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the eShop. Starting from $0.12, today’s deals might not be the biggest and best AAA titles out there, but this is a great way to stay busy in between major releases. And hey, you might even find some indie gems you never heard of before or didn’t know you wanted. Highlights include Toki Tori, Syberia titles, Nidhogg 2, Mystery of Woolley Mountain, BATTLESHIP, Clue, PixARK, and many more. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

From a possible new Switch Joy-Con stylus accessory and the rest of the Telltale Walking Dead games landing on the eShop, to our hands-on review of the HORI Split Pad Pro controller, it has been a busy week in the world of Nintendo thus far. That’s on top of this $9 Switch case at 30% off, the Switch Lite console starting from $177 and the rest of today’s best game deals.

Mystery of Woolley Mountain:

Join a renegade crew of time-travelling audio scientists on a hilarious and fantastical quest. A malevolent witch has captured a group of children, and it’s up to you to save them from the mysterious island of Woolley Mountain! Explore a rich and interactive set of environments, filled with head-scratching puzzles. Unravel a salacious storyline, meet a cornucopia of quirky characters, and boogie on down to an awesome original soundtrack!

$1+
