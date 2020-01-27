Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $20, Garfield Kart $15, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. This one is regularly listed at $40 on the eShop but has sold for closer to $30 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Bloodstained is a sort of spiritual successor to the Castelvania titles and was created by former producer of the series, Koji Igarashi. Anyone familiar or who enjoys the gameplay and vibe of the classic Castlevania titles will be right at home here. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Mortal Kombat 11, Fallout 4 GOTY, CELESTE, TowerFall, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

Xbox Series X photos showcase potential ports on upcoming console

Check out the first MLB The Show 20 gameplay footage in today’s trailer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!