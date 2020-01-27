Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $20, Garfield Kart $15, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. This one is regularly listed at $40 on the eShop but has sold for closer to $30 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Bloodstained is a sort of spiritual successor to the Castelvania titles and was created by former producer of the series, Koji Igarashi. Anyone familiar or who enjoys the gameplay and vibe of the classic Castlevania titles will be right at home here. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Mortal Kombat 11, Fallout 4 GOTY, CELESTE, TowerFall, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $38)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $20+)
- CELESTE $7 (Reg. $20)
- TowerFall $7 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37 (Reg. $60+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $15 ($45+ value)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Switch eShop deals from $1 or less
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PS4 $24 (Reg. $35)
- Matched on Xbox
- God of War $8 (Reg. $20)
- Our World is Ended $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $50 (Reg. $60)
- Killer Queen Black $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octopath Traveler $50 (Reg. $60)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way
Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]
Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller with USB-C returns to low of $160
Xbox Series X photos showcase potential ports on upcoming console
Check out the first MLB The Show 20 gameplay footage in today’s trailer
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!