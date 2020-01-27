Today’s Best Game Deals: Bloodstained $20, Garfield Kart $15, more

- Jan. 27th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on Nintendo Switch for $19.99. This one is regularly listed at $40 on the eShop but has sold for closer to $30 at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Bloodstained is a sort of spiritual successor to the Castelvania titles and was created by former producer of the series, Koji Igarashi. Anyone familiar or who enjoys the gameplay and vibe of the classic Castlevania titles will be right at home here. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Garfield Kart: Furious Racing, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, Mortal Kombat 11, Fallout 4 GOTY, CELESTE, TowerFall, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

