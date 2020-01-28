Save $500 and score an all-time low on Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2.6 GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,999.99 shipped. Usually selling for $2,500, today’s offer is good for a $500 discount, beats the previous price cut by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 17-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade Pro 17 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB 3.1, and more. All of these specs make it a more than capable option for getting your game on while out and about. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can check out our previous Razer Blade reviews for more details.

Want to take advantage of the on-the-go gaming capabilities of the featured deal but in a more portable form-factor? Consider picking up the Razer Blade Stealth 13 instead. It’ll run you $700 less than the Blade Pro 17, while still offering a similar experience centered around a 13-inch display.

Another great addition to your PC gaming kit is Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ Headset, which offers an affordable SteamVR experience at $230. Or if you’re looking for a new monitor to complete your battlestation, check out the recently-announced Eve Spectrum 4K and 1440p displays.

Razer Blade Pro 17 features:

Powered by the latest 9th Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics, and a 17.3″ 144Hz FHD Display, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is both a gaming laptop and on-the-go workstation. Create high quality production and enjoy the best gaming performance wherever you go.

