Amazon Mac/PC accessory sale from $17: Keyboards, mice, SD cards, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Mac/PC peripherals and memory products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews across the board. Starting from $17, today’s sale is a great chance to refresh some of your desk/gaming accessories with loads of notable deals from Razer, HyperX, Lexar, and others. That includes everything from USB mics and headsets to SD card storage, mice, keyboards, and more. Be sure to head below for a list of our top picks from today’s sale.

Top Picks from the Sale:

After you browse through today’s new Best Buy sale for loads of notable deals on Apple gear and add-ons, be sure to check out our latest Razer price drops. Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop is up to $500 off along with its BlackWidow Essential Keyboard at $55 (Reg. $90). We also have the Das Model S Pro Keyboard for Mac at $99 (Save $20) plus even more right here.

Lexar 128GB SDXC Uhs-II/U3 Card:

High speed performance leverages UHS II technology (U3) for a read transfer speed up to 2000x (300MB/s)

Includes SD UHS II reader for high speed file transfer from card to computer, dramatically accelerating workflow

Captures high quality images and stunning 1080p full HD, 3D, and 4K video with a DSLR camera, HD camcorder, or 3D camera

Backwards compatible with UHS I devices

