Monoprice’s fully-enclosed Inventer II 3D Printer drops to $200 (Save $70)

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Fully-Enclosed 150 3D Printer Inventor II for $200 shipped. Having originally sold for $600, it has more recently been fetching $270 or so at Amazon. Today’s offer comes within $8 of the all-time low, is the second-best we’ve seen, and good for an over $70 discount. This fully-enclosed 3D printer features a 150 x 140 x 140mm print bed and keeps dust, moisture, and debris from interfering with your creations. Plus, built-in Wi-Fi allows you to easily transfer files over to print. Other notable features here include a built-in display, a 100 to 400-micron resolution, and “ultra-quiet” printing. Rated 4/5 stars. For more details on the MP 3D printer line, dive into our review on the Ultimate model.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our recent review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice Inventor II features:

The Monoprice Fully Enclosed 150 is an easy to use, ultra quiet, beginner friendly 3D printer that is ideal for both educational and home environments. It features a 3.5″ LCD touch screen interface and an assisted leveling system, which makes it easy to get perfect prints within minutes of unboxing. The built-in Wi-Fi® radio allows you to include it in your network, so you can easily copy 3D model files to the internal memory for later printing.

