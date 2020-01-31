PowerA’s Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch case drops to $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Pokémon Sword and Shield Protection Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first price drop we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. Sporting a black PokéBall-inspired printing, this case is completed in the looks department by imagery of the three starters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. On the inside, you’ll find a mesh zippered pouch for storing various accessories, a molded interior to keep the Switch snuggly in place, and a screen-protector flap that doubles as a 9-cartridge game holder. Rated 5/5 stars so far, and other styles of PowerA case are equally as well-reviewed across the board.

If you can live without the eye-catching Pokémon visuals, then going with Amazon’s in-house brand is a solid way to pocket even more savings. The standard AmazonBasics Switch carrying case will run you $10 and sports a similar form-factor to the featured deal. Or if you need more protection, Amazon’s vault case projects a heavy duty outer shell, internal foam padding, and more for $18.

We’re also still seeing PowerA’s Overwatch-themed Switch Controller on sale for $34, which is down from $50. Plus, the brand just recently unveiled two new gamepads complete with Animal Crossing-inspired designs that are now available for pre-order.

PowerA Switch Pokémon Case features:

Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case Designed precisely to fit the Console in handheld mode. Inside you’ll find a felt lining, Poke ball Tag, screen-protector flap with storage for nine game cards, and zippered mesh storage pocket. This portable case with raised epoxy designs of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.

