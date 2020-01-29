PowerA Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller drops to $37 (25% off)

Update: Now down to $36.99.

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $37.52 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is still one of the first times it has been on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller carries an official seal of approval from Nintendo. It features a black and red colorway complete with some Reaper decals to polish off the Overwatch-inspired design. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and 30-hours of usage on a single set of batteries. If you’re in the market for a more traditional gamepad for Switch, this is a much more affordable option compared to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more affordable way to add some Overwatch stylings to their Switch kit can score PowerA’s protective case for $20 right now at Amazon. This orange and black case reps the expected Overwatch-inspired design alongside a molded interior with felt lining an a built-in game cartridge holder.

If the Overwatch design doesn’t quite catch your eye, then maybe PowerA’s latest series of Enhanced Controllers will. The brand just recently unveiled two new gamepads complete with Animal Crossing-inspired designs that are now available for pre-order. Check out all the details right here.

PowerA Overwatch Switch Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWERA enhanced wireless Controller featuring Reaper from Overwatch. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect playtime) or add your own rechargeable batteries.

