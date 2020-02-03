9to5Toys’ budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift guide

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you don’t need to be Cupid to know that it can be one pricey holiday. So as we look ahead to February’s love-fest, it’s time to start thinking about low-cost gifts to help take the sting out of this month’s biggest holiday.

Hit the jump to find five low-cost gift ideas for Valentine’s Day 2020, all of which clock in at under $50.

For the foodie |

Omaha Steaks is running a great deal for Valentine’s Day under $50. You’ll receive a handful of steaks, pork chops, and potato sides at a 40% discount from the regular going rate. Omaha Steak is one of the best-known online food retailers out there, and today’s price drop makes it a great time to dive in. Here’s a brief overview of today’s bundle:

The Prime Gift Package that’s good enough to share… but you might think twice before you do. It’s 2 of our classic savory Prime Ribs – boneless – and extra buttery. That’s all you need, sure, but we’ve included 2 lean Pork Chops cut extra thick for serious meatiness, and to complete the trifecta, Omaha Steakhouse Fries.

For the workout enthusiast |

Is your loved one still keeping the exercise goal from New Year’s rolling? Consider building out a resistance gym at home. Grabbing a 5-pack of bands for around $10 is a great place to start. Take it to the next level by signing up for Peloton Digital. With a 30-day free trial, it’s easy to dabble in everything the online fitness community has to offer. From there, it will jump up to $13 per month. Either way, it’s a great way to encourage your loved one’s goals…as long as fitness is their goal. Let’s not bring on any unwelcome drama on the big day. Unfamiliar with Pelton? Check out this quick synopsis:

Your all-access pass to thousands of live and on-demand classes—anywhere, anytime. Get what you need to meet your goals, with a mix of running, strength, toning, cycling, yoga, meditation and outdoor workouts.

For the artist (or someone who needs to chill out) |

Adult coloring books have found varying degrees of popularity in recent years. If you’ve not yet jumped on that train, the category starts and stops with designer Johanna Basford, who has been cranking out top-rated coloring books for years. If you’re not sure where to start, give the Secret Garden coloring book a try. It has stellar ratings from thousands, be sure to grab a set of colored pencils to complete the set. For more, check out this overview:

This beautiful and interactive coloring book features delicate and highly detailed pen and ink illustrations—all waiting to be brought to life with color. As added entertainment, tiny garden creatures are hidden on the pages, waiting to be found, and a key and index are included in the back. The book’s cover and jacket are also colorable.

For the sentimental |

Thanks to Amazon’s handmade storefront, you can score all sorts of gifts with an extra level of attention. But one easy recommendation is a bouquet of paper flowers. Not only is it a great gift idea, it will last for a long time and won’t create waste. There is a wide range of options to choose from, but one top pick is this 5-piece set for $25.

A beautiful collection of 5 small paper flowers ready to ship! Measuring just over 3 inches in diameter these flowers are crafted from our “I Love You” print on ivory paper, accented with dark red dipped edges and a simple pearl embellishment.

For the Friends fanatic |

For those that love the iconic show Friends, consider grabbing a replica handmade yellow frame this Valentine’s Day. Made to specifications from the popular 90’s sitcom, this is an essential for any Friends fan. Not to mention, it’s handmade each time around.

The Peephole Frame most famous in the world. It is 100% handmade and hand painted with very high quality resin. It will last forever!

What are you buying for Valentine’s Day this year? Sound off in the comments below with your favorite ideas for this holiday season.

