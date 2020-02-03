Garmin Venu packs 5-day battery, an AMOLED display, more at $300 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch at $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, it had recently dropped to $350 and is now down the extra $50. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it this low. Centered around its AMOLED display, this wearable packs five-day battery life, integrates with Spotify and other services so you can rock out while on a run, and more. It monitors the typical roster of fitness stats, alongside respiration, sleep, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 240 customers.

Alternatively, score much of the same Garmin fitness tracking technology in a more affordable package with the brand’s Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch for $214 at Amazon. Wrapped in an ultra-rugged exterior, Garmin’s Instinct smartwatch is constructed from a military-grade 810G material for thermal, shock and water-resistance. A built-in GPS comes paired with a bevy of other sensors like a barometric altimeter and more.

For those who’d prefer to strap a Fitbit onto their wrist, we’re seeing the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $150, as well as Charge 3 at $100. That’s on top of some enticing Apple Watch Series 5 offers from $355.

Garmin Venu features:

Beautiful. Detailed. Alive. The venu™ GPS smartwatch features a bright, beautiful display and a battery life of up to five days, so you can spend more time doing the activities you love. Get on-screen, Animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your wrist. With the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features — including respiration tracking, body battery™ energy monitor, stress and more — venu can show you the full picture of your health in vivid detail.

