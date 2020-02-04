Hori’s Mario-themed Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand drops to $13 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Hori Mario-themed Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $16, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low. Hori’s adjustable Switch stand allows you to turn any desk or tabletop into a dock for playing your console while out and about. Complete with a red colorway and Mario artwork, it can fold flat when not in use for easily transporting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Ditch the Mario stylings and opt for the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $8.50 instead. This alternative sports a similar design that can fold up when not in use, but trades the official Nintendo seal of approval for a more affordable price tag.

If the featured design doesn’t do it for you, Hori’s upcoming roster of Animal Crossing: New Horizons gear is worth a look. Included alongside bags and cases, there’s a new theme version of the Compact PlayStand.

Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand features:

Mario themed version of HORI’s acclaimed PlayStand. Play while charging at the perfect angle! sturdy and stable with cooling air vents. Great to use with Controller pads. Folds up for portability. (AC adapter & cable not included.) Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

