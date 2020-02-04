Old Navy updates your workout wear with up to 50% off and deals from $7

For a limited time only, Old Navy offers up to 50% off all activewear, sweatshirts, and hoodies. Plus, take an extra 30% off your order at checkout. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Go-Dry 4-Way Stretch Joggers are on sale for $25, which is $20 off the original rate. These joggers are very trendy and versatile to wear during workouts or everyday occasions. They’re available in two color options and rated 4.7/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Plus, be sure to pair these joggers with the Dynamic Fleece 1/2-Zip Hoodie that’s also marked down to just $21 and originally was priced at $50. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Performance Fleece Chest-Pocket Jacket $18 (Orig. $50)
- Ultra-Soft Breathable ON Tee $11 (Orig. $25)
- Dynamic Fleece 1/2-Zip Hoodie $21 (Orig. $50)
- Go-Dry 4-Way Stretch Joggers $25 (Orig. $45)
- Mock Neck 1/4 Zip Fleece $11 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Breathe ON Tie-Back T-Shirt $7 (Orig. $20)
- High-Waisted Elevate Tights $25 (Orig. $40)
- Plush Sherpa 1/4 Pullover $15 (Orig. $45)
- Dolman-Sleeve Drawstring-Hem Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Plush-Knit Lounge Joggers $18 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!