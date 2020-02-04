Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: GAME OF LIFE, NetX PRO, more

- Feb. 4th 2020 3:13 pm ET

Tuesday’s best Android app deals include classic virtual board games, colorful platformers, network diagnostic tools, free icon packs, and even some relaxing puzzlers. As usual at this time of day, we have now curated the best Android game and app deals in to one handy collection so you don’t have to waste your time browsing through Google Play for price drops. In fact, as far as we are concerned, you shouldn’t really ever need to pay full price for an Android app again, if your patient enough anyway. Today’s highlights include THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations, The Slimeking’s Tower, NetX Network Tools PRO, and Charlie the Duck, among others. Head below the fold for today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations:

Go on a vacation, collect souvenirs and take pictures in this enjoyable board game for the whole family. Travel around the island and compete with family and friends in activities, such as scuba diving and building sand sculptures. The player with the most and happiest memories wins! Save your memories in your scrapbook and make different choices to complete your collection.

FREE+
