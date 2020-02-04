Tuesday’s best Android app deals include classic virtual board games, colorful platformers, network diagnostic tools, free icon packs, and even some relaxing puzzlers. As usual at this time of day, we have now curated the best Android game and app deals in to one handy collection so you don’t have to waste your time browsing through Google Play for price drops. In fact, as far as we are concerned, you shouldn’t really ever need to pay full price for an Android app again, if your patient enough anyway. Today’s highlights include THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations, The Slimeking’s Tower, NetX Network Tools PRO, and Charlie the Duck, among others. Head below the fold for today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Erom – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Luver – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rescue the Enchanter FREE (Reg. $4)
- iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- MIUI Icon Pack PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1 (Reg. $2)
- Castle Of Awa – Relaxing challenges $2 (Reg. $3)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Slimeking’s Tower (No ads) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Millimeter Pro – screen ruler $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- NetX Network Tools PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Charlie the Duck $2 (Reg. $3)
We are still tracking a notable offer on LG’s G7 ThinQ Smartphone at $310 (Save $300) along with Anker’s latest Android essentials sale from $8. However today we spotted the Pixel 3/XL from $250 as well as older models from $80 (Refurb). Swing by our Android deals hub for even more hardware offers.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dark Tower FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- King Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $3)
- Oil Paint Icon FREE (Reg. $3)
- Idle Train Station Tycoon FREE (Reg. $2)
- Febon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Screenshot Pro 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Crush PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Camera4K Panorama, 4K Video FREE (Reg. $1)
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget FREE (Reg. $2)
- Prune $1 (Reg. $4)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D $1 (Reg. $6)
- Clipboard Pro $1 (Reg. $3)
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $5 (Reg. $10)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Learn Japanese Pro $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Vape Tools Box $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Personal Finance – Expense Tracker $2 (Reg. $3)
- 3D EARTH PRO $3 (Reg. $10)
- Chess Coach Pro $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Sudoku (No Ads) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dark Quest 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Gunslugs $1 (Reg. $2)
- Hard Lines $2 (Reg. $4)
- QR Code Reader (Pro) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Weather Live $1 (Reg. $2)
THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations:
Go on a vacation, collect souvenirs and take pictures in this enjoyable board game for the whole family. Travel around the island and compete with family and friends in activities, such as scuba diving and building sand sculptures. The player with the most and happiest memories wins! Save your memories in your scrapbook and make different choices to complete your collection.
