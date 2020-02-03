Anker discounts projectors, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $8

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Projector in Black for $249.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $300 for this projector and today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Built-in streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other notable Anker deals today include:
- 2-port USB Wall Charger: $8 (Reg. up to $15)
- w/ on-page coupon
- 5-port USB Desktop Charger: $33 (Reg. $50)
- PowerCore 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery: $29 (Reg. $46)
- PowerPort 3-outlet + USB Power Strip: $14.50 (Reg. $23)
- w/ code ANKERPS3 + on-page coupon
- 26800mAh USB-C PD Battery: $70 (Reg. $90)
- PowerCore II 10000mAh Battery: $29 (Reg. $35+)
- PowerCore Essential 20000mAh Battery: $36.50 (Reg. $43)
- PowerWave Qi Charging Stand: $12 (Reg. $19)
- w/ code AKWA2524
- 2-pack PowerWave Qi Charging Pad: $19.50 (Reg. up to $25)
- Roav Bluetooth Audio Car Receiver: $12 (Reg. $17)
- w/ code UPROAV118
Anker Nebula Capsule features:
- 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction
- Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do
- Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment
