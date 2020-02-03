Anker discounts projectors, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $8

- Feb. 3rd 2020 9:44 am ET

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Projector in Black for $249.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $300 for this projector and today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Built-in streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals today include:

Make sure to jump over to our daily smartphone accessories roundup for additional deals on everything you need for the latest iPhone and Android devices.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

  • 360° Speaker: Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction
  • Super Portable: A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do
  • Android 7.1: Run Streaming and media apps flawlessly. Seamlessly display content from Netflix, Youtube, and more for endless entertainment

Anker

