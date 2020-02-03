A new Amazon low awaits on LG’s G7 ThinQ Smartphone at $310 (Save $300)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $309.99 shipped in Aurora Black. Usually selling for $610, today’s offer saves you $300, beats our previous mention by $80, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by a 6.1-inch display, LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone runs Android Pie, sports a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. Dual 16MP cameras are complemented by a rear fingerprint sensor. Plus with expandable storage, you can leverage an up to 256GB microSD card to store additional photos and other content. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

To make the perfect use of your savings, take advantage of the G7 ThinQ’s expandable microSD card storage functionality by grabbing Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC Evo Card for $20 at Amazon. Whether you’ll want to put the handset’s dual cameras to work or plan on storing plenty of other media, having extra storage is always a perk.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t do it for you, Motorola is currently discounting a selection of its Android smartphones at Amazon and other retailers starting at $130. You’ll find both the Moto G7 Power and G7 Play included in the sale, which you can learn all about right here.

LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone features:

With the G7 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone from LG, you get a dual 16MP camera system with brains. The AI Cam of the G7 can recognize up to 19 subject items in your shot, such as whether the subject is a person, or the picture type is a close-up photo. After snapping a pic, the AI Cam gives you 4 filter options that best enhance you shot.

