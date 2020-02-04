In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Gears of War Ultimate Edition on Xbox One for $1.29 in digital form. Regularly up to $12 or more at Amazon, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to add it to your digital game library. Along with competitive multiplayer, this is the original Gears of War title remastered in 1080p with five campaign chapters never before released on console. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna, WWE 2K19, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and much more.

