In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering Gears of War Ultimate Edition on Xbox One for $1.29 in digital form. Regularly up to $12 or more at Amazon, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to add it to your digital game library. Along with competitive multiplayer, this is the original Gears of War title remastered in 1080p with five campaign chapters never before released on console. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna, WWE 2K19, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33)
- WWE 2K19 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or 1 + 2 physical for $18
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $4 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 on PS4/Xbox One $15 (Reg. $30)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Judgement $30 (Reg. $60)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes $25 (Reg. $40)
- Best Buy console game sale from $10
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $37.50 (Reg. $60+)
- Dead Cells PS4 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium $30 (Reg. $90)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $7 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $10+)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
New Atari 2600/7800 book has over 500-pages of visuals, history, and pixel art
Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more
Microsoft unveils new Nike Air Max Xbox for Super Bowl LIV
No, there is no Switch Pro coming in 2020
PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way
Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!