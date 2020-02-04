It’s safe to say that the hot tub industry hasn’t seen much in the way of innovation over the last few years. Most of the biggest players in the game are still rolling ou large plastic tubs that hog energy and aren’t much to look at. One brand out of the UK is looking to change all that with a sleek design that’s based around a wood-fired oven. Not only does it curb any energy concerns, but the Tubmarine goes further but using natural materials to deliver an overall eco-friendly build that still offers a toasty hot tub without sacrificing on energy concerns. Head below for full details, including pricing, availability, and more.

Tubmarine offers a premium take on the hot tub

While wood-fired hot tubs are hardly a new phenomenon, the trend has gone to the wayside over the years as electrical models have taken America by storm. But Tubmarine out of the United Kingdom is rethinking the old school way of heating a vat of water with one of the coolest designs we’ve seen yet.

Using recycled metal and wood, the Tubmarine combines the two materials into one premium package. The front features a sharp stainless steel design, which is wrapped with reclaimed timber, before being sandwiched with anther stainless steel piece on the back.

We’re passionate about creating products that are built to last. We combine the very best materials with quality craftsmanship to ensure every product we make is of the highest standard. Since 2013 we have been perfecting our designs to create the ultimate wood fired hot tub. We’re proud to have developed a truly unique product suitable for families, couples and friends to enjoy together. The Tubmarine wood fired hot tub heats up in under two hours, requires no electricity and is easy to maintain, allowing you more time to relax and unwind.

The forward-facing side also includes dedicated wood storage along with the actual chamber where you generate heat. A few controls and a smokestack round out the list of features you’ll need to interact with to dial in your first wood-powered soak.

Users will face a 2-hour warmup time before the water reaches the temperature of traditional hot tubs. That’s going to be a non-starter for some, but for those willing to put in the effort, there’s the reward of a unique experience and the peace of mind that comes with bypassing costly energy consumption.

Pricing and availability

Tubmarine is based in the United Kingdom, and with everything happening with Brexit, details of availability in the United States is uncertain. The $20,000 price tag is undoubtedly a barrier to entry for many, but it’s no surprise given the premium nature of this product and the costs associated with building and shipping. A 25-year warranty is included with purchase.

Source: Tubmarine

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!