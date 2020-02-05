From miniature golf puzzles and bouncing catapults to free productivity suites and 3D cameras, today’s best iOS app deals are up for the taking. As usual at this time of morning, we have now collated all of the most notable price drops from the App Store in to one handy list for your convenience. Today’s highlights include titles like NOTE’d, Custom Notch, Remote Drive for Mac, Golf Peaks, and more. Head below the fold for a list of today’s best Mac and iOS game/app deals curated by hand along with some titles still live from yesterday.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

Phone: NOTE’d: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Custom Notch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Catapult King: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Squares – Infant Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tsuro – The Game of the Path: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac [Pro]: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KyPass 4 – Password Manager: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

Mac: QuickLens: FREE (Reg. $10)

NOTE’d:

Simple, Easy and Beautiful! Now, make your own handy and well-favored notepad with NOTE’d NOTE’d sort notepads for use you want and save every minute of you whenever. The idea flashed into your head, the beautiful scenery before your eyes, the music ringing in your ears and here at your feet. Do note’d the everything.

