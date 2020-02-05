Today’s Best Game Deals: Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair $20, Street Fighter V $8, more

- Feb. 5th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair on PS4 and Xbox for $19.99 and $19.48 respectively. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25.  Regularly $30 at GameStop, today’s deal is also matched at Best Buy. While we did see it drop to $15 for a limited time during the holidays last year, this is the best we have tracked otherwise. This colorful adventure platformer combines 3D-like stages with 2.5D side scrolling as players attempt to “rescue Queen Phoebe’s Royal Battalion Guard from each level.” This one is also on sale at $20 on Nintendo Switch right here along with the original game for $13Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Street Fighter V, Dead Cells, Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, GOD EATER 3, Rainbow Six: Siege, a freebie Apex Legends pack, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

