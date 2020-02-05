Today’s Best Game Deals: Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair $20, Street Fighter V $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair on PS4 and Xbox for $19.99 and $19.48 respectively. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at GameStop, today’s deal is also matched at Best Buy. While we did see it drop to $15 for a limited time during the holidays last year, this is the best we have tracked otherwise. This colorful adventure platformer combines 3D-like stages with 2.5D side scrolling as players attempt to “rescue Queen Phoebe’s Royal Battalion Guard from each level.” This one is also on sale at $20 on Nintendo Switch right here along with the original game for $13. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Street Fighter V, Dead Cells, Borderlands Game of the Year Edition, GOD EATER 3, Rainbow Six: Siege, a freebie Apex Legends pack, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

The Wonderful 101 gets remastered for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PS4

New Atari 2600/7800 book has over 500-pages of visuals, history, and pixel art

Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow with new characters, battle pass, more

Microsoft unveils new Nike Air Max Xbox for Super Bowl LIV

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!