Bring Assistant to the kitchen with Lenovo’s Smart Display: $128 (Up to 50% off)

Lenovo’s official eBay storefront offers its 10-inch Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $127.49 shipped. Matched directly from Lenovo. Having originally sold for $250, it’s been more recently fetching $200 or so. Today’s offer saves you upwards of 50%, beats the current sale price at B&H by over $22, and is the best we’ve seen since September. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to an up to 10-inch screen. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for smart lighting control or watching videos. Plus, you’ll be able to pull up smart camera feeds and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 695 customers. In our hands-on review, we found it to excel as a kitchen countertop companion.

For those looking to leverage an existing Assistant speaker in the kitchen, this highly-rated Home Mini mount for $8 is the way to go. You’ll be able to take advantage of Google’s voice assistant for measurement conversions, recipes, and plenty of other cooking knowhow. This mount will make it easy to relocate an existing speaker without taking up valuable countertop space.

Prefer an Alexa-enabled display? Amazon’s Super Bowl sale is still raging on, marking down prices on the Echo Show 5 at $65 and even more from $10. Or grab a refurbished Lenovo’s Smart Clock for $26.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat

