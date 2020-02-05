Today, Fujifilm has announced the latest addition to its collection of compact digital cameras. The new Fujifilm X100V arrives with a $1,399 price tag and support for 4K video alongside 26MP stills. Street photography has seen a rebirth in recent years, and Fuji is prepared to cash in on those trends with its latest release. Hit the jump for full details, availability, and more.

Fujifilm intros new X100V camera

The lastest from Fujifilm brings everything together to deliver what the manufacturer is calling the “ultimate street photographer’s camera.” It’s jam-packed with specs and prepared to check every box for a quality shooting experience wherever your adventures take you. Here’s an overview of the most notable specs:

Tilting 3.0-inch 1.62m-dot LCD has a touchscreen design for intuitive operation and playback

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

Fujinon 23mm f/2 Lens

Hybrid 0.52x OVF with 3.69m-Dot OLED EVF

The world’s only viewfinder that switches between optical and electronic options in pursuit of the photography style of “shooting through the viewfinder”

Fujifilm continues the trends of its recent releases with a streamlined design and retro visual cues. With street photography in mind first and foremost, Fuji has left behind any added bulk for a total weight that’s just over 1-pound total.

Enough features for most photographers

4K video support and 26.1MP still images are two standout features on the Fuji X100V. But other add-ons like a built-in physical ISO dial and a flip-out LCD monitor are two inclusions that are sure to please photography enthusiasts and vloggers.

Fuji includes a 23mm f/2 lens with a purchase, which will provide a nice wide field of view without sacrificing those beautiful bokeh shots that are so popular right now.

Pricing and availability

The new Fujifilm X100V is available in both black or silver with a price tag of $1,399. It’s slated to ship with the bundled lens on February 27th. B&H is now offering pre-orders at this time and additional retailers are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

