Following up its Ant-Man sale from earlier in the week, ComiXology is back with a collection of graphic novels deals in celebration of the Birds of Prey theatrical release tomorrow. DC’s Fantabulous Harley Quinn sale is taking up to 65% off select comics from under $1. One standout is on Batman and Harley Quinn (2017) for $5.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Down from $12, today’s offer is $2 under the last price cut we tracked and matches the lowest on a digital copy. Harley Quinn might be synonymous with The Joker, but in this novel, she’ll team up with Poison Ivy to begin a plot of their own against Batman. Head below for more standouts from the Birds of Prey comic sale, as well as additional deals on Manga and more.

More standouts in the Birds of Prey comic sale:

ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Kodansha spin-off Manga starting under $1. There are a variety of series in this sale, though the Attack on Titan reads have caught our eye. Before the Fall Vol. 1 is one of the best titles from this sale to dive into, and is marked down to $5.99 from $10. This manga kicks off a prequel series to the main Attack on Titan franchise and provides plenty of exposition on the best-selling series. Shop the rest of the deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Batman and Harley Quinn synopsis:

Harley Quinn’s name has always been synonymous with The Joker. The wacky duo has wreaked havoc upon the streets of Gotham as the Clown Prince and Princess of Crime, and caused mayhem together while truly, deeply, madly in love. But when The Joker pushes Harley’s buttons, she rats him out to Batman himself! Before Batman can haul Harley off to Arkham Asylum, her best friend Poison Ivy swoops in and rescues her.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!