Meister Watches is out with its latest pop culture-inspired timepiece, giving the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, its own watch. Complete with a design made to imitate beskar steel, this limited edition release is a stylish way to Star Wars fans to rep their fandom. Head below for a closer look, as well as how you can score one of these unique watches for yourself before they sell out.

Meister unveils new Mandalorian watch

Since taking the world by storm, The Mandalorian has inspired everything from life-sized Baby Yoda figure to LEGO minifigures of the titular character. Now Meister Watches is the latest to enter the ring. The company is no stranger to fusing iconic properties with its lineup of luxury timepieces, and its latest Star Wars-themed one is an embodiment of that.

In the past, we’ve seen everything from R2-D2 and BB-8 styles to First Order designs and more. This time around, the new release blends the brand’s style with an aesthetic that feels plucked right from The Mandalorian world.

While this timepiece isn’t made from beskar steel, the material used for Mandalorian armor in the universe, it’s design would beg to differ. Thanks to a NASA-grade stainless steel finish, this style nails the look of its inspiration for a clean design that’ll impressive Star Wars and fans of high-end watches alike. The watch’s face most notably has a mythosaur decal, which subtly adds some extra Mandalorian flair. A rugged leather strap completes the look.

Pre-order this limited edition timepiece

Retailing for $250, the new Mandalorian release from Meister Watches is now available for pre-order directly from their website. Available as a limited edition style, only 150 of the unique watches have been produced. Each comes with their number stamped on the back, adding to the collectibility of this timepiece. Themed packaging rounds out the experience, as you’ll find plenty of iconography straight out of the Disney+ series.

As of now, there are still some in stock, but there’s no telling how long that’ll be the case. So if you want to adorn your wrist with some beskar steel-inspired fashion, now’s your chance. Orders are slated to start shipping by the end of March, meaning Star Wars fans won’t have to wait too long for their latest piece of fandom to arrive.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who’s always looking for new ways to incorporate some fandom into my wardrobe, Meister’s new Mandalorian watch definitely catches my eye. The Star Wars cues are just subtle enough that it won’t stick out, and the stainless steel finish is really sharp.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!