Save up to $650 on prev-gen. MacBook Pros + deeper deals on other models, more

Adorama is ending the week by kicking off an Apple sale focusing on previous-generation MacBook Pros, iMac, and more. There are a variety of configurations on sale, with the higher-end models yielding some of the biggest discounts. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup is up to $650 off, with the 15-inch i9 2.4GHz/32GB/2TB model in Space Gray leading the way at $3,699 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $4,349, this is the best offer we’ve seen to date on this top of the line model and one of the first discounts we’ve seen in months.

This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to score a mobile powerhouse, this machine is more than capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup. Continue reading for more highlights.

Be sure to shop the entire Apple sale at Adorama for additional deals on Macs and more. You’ll be able to save up to $2,300 depending on which configuration you opt for, with 2018 models offering even deeper deals than mentioned above.

With plenty of savings left over from today’s lead deal, a great way to use some of that cash would be to outfit your new MacBook Pro with Apple’s official 15-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If that doesn’t give you your fill of Apple discounts, swing by our guide which has iPads, iPhones, and more marked down.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 Six-Core

32GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 2TB SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

