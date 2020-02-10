We are getting a closer look at the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch today. Late last month, Nintendo unveiled the new special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch featuring a custom design as well as brand new Joy-Con colorways and more. And now, Nintendo has taken to its YouTube account to show off the new system in greater detail. Head below to look for yourself.

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

Featuring Tom Nook, as well as Timmy and Tommy on the front side of the dock, the new Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch’s design blends the franchise’s well-known characters with a subdued pastel color scheme. That much we knew from our previous coverage, but we do get a closer look at the matching pale blue and green Joy-Con straps. Both of which featuring light speckling throughout — sort of like a vintage shoelace pattern. You’ll also see the subtle textured, black-on-black island motif pattern emblazoned across the Switch system itself.

Both of the presenters in today’s unboxing video seem to express a sort of matte finish across both the new Joy-Con and the redesigned Switch dock. But its unclear if that’s any different from the already released Joy-Con controllers and docks at this point.

Just Don’t Expect to Get the Game Too

Nonetheless, you can now get a full look at one of the more adorable Switch editions out there before you decide to drop some cash on it when it releases next month. As we mentioned previously, the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch is slated to launch on March 13th, about one week before the game hits. Unfortunately that means the game itself, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is not included with the purchase of the special edition console. That’s about as weird as it is disappointing, but Nintendo writes its own rules when it comes to these kinds of things.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Set to be one of the bigger family-friendly releases of the Switch generation thus far, Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20th and features a number of new additions to the franchises’s mainline entries. Those include everything from a crafting system for converting raw materials into useable game customizations (think tools and furniture), to Nook Miles — the world’s new currency for purchasing premium items.

You can invite new animals to your island, and the game will adjust the seasons to match the real-world hemisphere you live in! Sounds like Nintendo is betting on the game selling quite well and that hardcore players are just as likely to pay for both as they are for a special edition console with the game bundled in for free. Either way, we are only about a month away from returning to everyone’s favorite anthropomorphic animal island and reuniting with Tom Nook.

Pre-order are already live (if you get lucky) on the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch and you can get all the details on that right here. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (the game) is also now up for pre-order at $60 on Amazon, but Best Buy is throwing in a free phone badge and a $10 credit right now.

