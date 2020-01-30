Nintendo is known for many titles, most notably Mario and Luigi. However, the company is also well-known for its Animal Crossing game that became very popular with the GameCube. Animal Crossing is coming to Switch soon, but today, Nintendo announced a limited-edition console themed for the iconic game.

Animal Crossing themed Nintendo Switch console coming in March

Normally we think of Pokémon or Mario when it comes to themed Nintendo Switch consoles, but Animal Crossing is getting the treatment. ON the front of the cream-colored dock, you’ll find a sea that has a lone island. On the island, there are three Animal Crossing characters holding a flag, greeting you as you enter the game. The Switch itself is flanked by two pastel-colored Joy-Con controllers, one pale green and the other pale blue. The Joy-Con straps are even custom colored to match the controllers, providing one cohesive theme.

On the back of the console itself, you’ll find debased waves with characters and icons from the game, which helps to further bring you into the iconic franchise. Likewise, the back of both Joy-Con controllers is white to add to the uniqueness here.

Game sold separately

Something that we expected with a $299.99 price tag is that there’s no game bundled here, which we’re kinda sad about. It makes sense, however, as the console is slated to release a week prior to the game does, so you can be ready to take on the island life as soon as it launches.

No Switch Lite in sight

This is the full-sized Switch console, meaning that you’ll be able to play it in both the docked and undocked mode. If you’re wanting the best way to play Switch, this is seriously it. The removable Joy-Cons are perfect for bringing to friends houses and the dock itself looks super cute. We’d go as far to say this is the cutest version of the Switch yet, considering it can be customized even further thanks to the removable Joy-Cons.

Finish off your Animal Crossing collection with a custom carrying case

Nintendo didn’t stop at just making a custom themed Switch console. No, they also made a custom carrying case so you can show your Animal Crossing fandom even further.

Pricing and availability

You can pre-order the Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch console for $299.99 shipped at retailers like Best Buy. The release is slated to happen on March 13th, which is a week before the game makes its debut.

The case’s price has yet to be announced, but it is slated to release alongside the console on March 13th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!