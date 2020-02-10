Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale starts today! Save 40% off + free shipping

Starting today, the Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale takes 40% off your purchase. Prices are as marked. This is a great sale to update your outerwear, flannel shirts, vests, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Mountain Ops Down Hooded Jacket is on sale for $239 and originally was priced at $399. This jacket is fully waterproof and has a breathable design to help keep you comfortable. It also has a longline hem that’s very stylish as well as a faux fur hood. Made to withstand negative fifty degree temperatures, this style will keep you warm while taking on all of your outdoor adventures. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cirruslite Down Vest is on sale for $51 and originally was priced at $85. This vest is great for transitioning temperatures and it features highly-packable material that makes it great to travel with. It’s available in five color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 300 reviews.

Our top picks for women include:

