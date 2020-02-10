Hyperkin’s Duke Controller adds some retro vibes to your Xbox One at $20 off

Amazon is currently offering the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox One in Red for $48 shipped. Having dropped from $68, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Hyperkin’s controller harks back to the original Xbox gamepad, managing to bring all of its retro goodness to the Xbox One. On top of supporting Microsoft’s console, PC support allows you to bring the same vintage vibes to your desktop gaming experience. Other features include precision analog triggers and bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, as well as a 9-foot detachable USB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking to bring the same nostalgic aesthetic directly to your Xbox One, then you’ll definitely love Controller Gear’s officially licensed console skin. Comprised of a 3M decals, it makes your Xbox One look just like Microsoft’s original console. At $30, this is a more affordable way to adopt some retro stylings.

Though should you be more of a Nintendo fan, you’re absolutely going to want to take a look at the upcoming Animal Crossing Switch which was showcased in an unboxing video today. Check out all the details right here.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller features:

Hyperkin has recreated the original Xbox controller aka ‘Duke’ as an officially Xbox controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Hyperkin Duke for Xbox One – Wired Controller features the original Xbox startup screen animated inside the Xbox Button, precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable USB cable, and the return of the Black (RB) and White (LB) buttons. The Hyperkin Duke is big, buff, and ready for action.

