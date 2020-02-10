Hyperkin’s Duke Controller adds some retro vibes to your Xbox One at $20 off

- Feb. 10th 2020 4:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$68 $48
0

Amazon is currently offering the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox One in Red for $48 shipped. Having dropped from $68, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Hyperkin’s controller harks back to the original Xbox gamepad, managing to bring all of its retro goodness to the Xbox One. On top of supporting Microsoft’s console, PC support allows you to bring the same vintage vibes to your desktop gaming experience. Other features include precision analog triggers and bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, as well as a 9-foot detachable USB cable. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking to bring the same nostalgic aesthetic directly to your Xbox One, then you’ll definitely love Controller Gear’s officially licensed console skin. Comprised of a 3M decals, it makes your Xbox One look just like Microsoft’s original console. At $30, this is a more affordable way to adopt some retro stylings.

Though should you be more of a Nintendo fan, you’re absolutely going to want to take a look at the upcoming Animal Crossing Switch which was showcased in an unboxing video today. Check out all the details right here.

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller features:

Hyperkin has recreated the original Xbox controller aka ‘Duke’ as an officially Xbox controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Hyperkin Duke for Xbox One – Wired Controller features the original Xbox startup screen animated inside the Xbox Button, precision analog triggers, bumpers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable USB cable, and the return of the Black (RB) and White (LB) buttons. The Hyperkin Duke is big, buff, and ready for action.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$68 $48
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hyperkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go