Sonic the Hedgehog is just days from debuting in theaters, and to celebrate, Puma is getting in on the SEGA action with a collection of themed shoes, apparel, and accessories. With affordable price tags and a heavy dosage of retro Sonic, the new Puma collection is one collaboration you won’t want to miss out on. Head below for all of the details on the latest releases.

SEGA and Puma collaborate on new Sonic shoes

Despite impeccable timing for Puma’s latest lineup of gear arriving just before Paramount Pictures releases its Sonic film in theaters, the themed footwear is channeling some old-school vibes from SEGA instead. Whether or not the movie’s visual overhaul will leave fans wanting more may still be up in the air, but it’ll no doubt bring back some nostalgia for the beloved retro Sonic.

At least that’s Puma’s thought, as now fans will be able to deck out their wardrobes with different themed shoes, apparel, and accessories starring Sonic. There’s something for fans of all ages, with more expressive fitness gear giving older Sonic fans a way to rep their fandom while working out. Kids will have plenty of options as well, spanning from sneakers to backpacks, shirts, and more.

Prices start at under $18, so you won’t need a pocket full of gold rings to afford to cop some of the new Puma Sonic shoes or clothing.

By far, my favorite item from the collection is the Puma X Sonic RS-X³ Sneakers. These kicks draw inspiration from the world’s fastest hedgehog without having a bunch of Sonic iconographies ruining the otherwise stylish design. Puma’s RS-X³ are already some of its more colorful pieces of footwear, and with Sonic’s signature colors thrown into the mix, the coloration yields some eye-catching sneakers. Plus, there are some added details like gold rings and other iconic elements from the game.

On top of the style rocking Sonic’s iconic blue, white, and gold, there’s another version that’s inspired by Dr. Robonik. It comes in an all-black exterior that’s complemented by various Sonic-themed insignias. Both pairs of the most recent RS-X³ Sneaker colorways sells for $120.

9to5Toys’ Take

With Sonic’s big-screen debut being so controversial, it’s great to see something about the blue hedgehog that most can agree on; Puma’s lineup of themed merchandise is pretty slick. I’m a big fan of the various styles available across the collection, and I’m sure very few are complaining about the usage of classic Sonic over the new live-action-esque design.

Are you planning to pick up any of the new Puma Sonic shoes or other merchandise in the collection? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!