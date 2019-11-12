We are getting a brand new Sonic movie trailer today courtesy of Paramount Pictures. After what could only be described as an embarrassingly rough debut due to that grotesque original character design, things are looking good now. Head below for a closer look at the new trailer and the updated Sonic design.

The original trailer was mostly good, for a live-action CGI-video game cross over anyway. But there’s nothing Jim Carey’s impressive take on Dr. Robotnik could do to save Paramount from that terrifying child animal thing they called Sonic The Hedgehog. Human teeth, little eyes, a downright odd, child-looking body, the list goes on and gets worse and worse. But after mass fan push back, movie director Jeff Fowler announced he was going back to the drawing board with CGI Sonic.

How anybody let the original Sonic design happen in the first place is beyond me, especially after dropping millions on it. Still, that gruesome blue nightmare is a thing of the past now.

New Sonic Movie Trailer:

Those of you who caught a glimpse at the leaked redesign late last week will recognize the fresh look in today’s new Sonic movie trailer:

We also get more Jim Carey (brilliant as usual) and a little taste of the story as well: Sonic leaves his home planet for earth because people (something) keeps trying to steal/harness his speedy powers. Unfortunately, Dr. Robotnik follows him, and the fun ensues.

Here’s more details from Paramount:

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Release Date and More:

Due to the troubled debut, the film was pushed from a November 2019 release date until early 2020. As you can see in today’s Sonic movie trailer, it is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 14th, 2020

