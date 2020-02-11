Assemble Nintendo’s cardboard Labo kits for Switch: Vehicle $40, more from $30

- Feb. 11th 2020 9:09 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $39.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $60, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. With three different cardboard creations to build, Nintendo’s Labo Vehicle Kit puts you behind the wheel of a car, submarine, and plane. You’ll even be able to use the Toy-Cons with games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for more immersive racing. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 315 customers. We loved it in our hands-on review, saying that Nintendo has made a “compelling case for build-your-own controllers and accessories.” Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit for $29.99 shipped at Best Buy. Originally $80, you’ll typically find it selling for $40 these days with today’s offer saving you 25%. This kit assembles a motion-activated robot suit that allows you to stomp, blast and destroy a virtual city in order to rack up a high score. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 375 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more information.

If you’re looking to enhance your Mario Kart gameplay on a tighter budget, you can grab two of Nintendo’s Joy-Con Wheel Add-ons for $13 at Amazon. While you won’t get the more life-like driving experience provided by the featured Labo Vehicle Kit, this is still a fun way to mix up the gameplay.

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit features:

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo; Toy-Con: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane. Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly do-it-yourself kits for the Nintendo Switch; gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

