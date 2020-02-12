Olympus takes the wraps off new OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera, available now

- Feb. 12th 2020 2:46 pm ET

New Toy of the Day
0

Today Olympus has introduced its new OM-D E-M1 Mark III, a follow-up to the popular previous-generation model that hit the scene 4-years ago. The latest version arrives with a weather-sealed design that’s better suited for outdoor activities, but otherwise, the body is largely untouched from its predecessor. However, notable advances in image quality technology are helping the OM-D E-M1 Mark III take a step forward alongside upgrades in connectivity and power. The body-only camera will sell for $1,800, which puts it right in the middle of a very competitive prosumer market featuring some of the biggest names in the game. Head below for full details on the latest from Olympus.

Olympus unveils OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera

The latest from Olympus sports a familiar design, in fact, it’s nearly identical on the surface to its predecessor the OM-D E-M1 Mark II. A few tweaks here and there mark the only changes you might notice if you’re intimately familiar with Olympus’ lineup. Most notably is the addition of more custom shooting modes, bringing the total to four, alongside a new charging option. That’s right, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III now sports USB-C PD support, which means you can power up the battery from empty in just 2-hours.

Take your work to new heights without the weight. Our OM-D E-M1 Mark III is part of the world’s most portable camera system. Ergonomic and lightweight, the E-M1 Mark III works seamlessly with our compact M.Zuiko PRO lenses, so you move easier, react faster, and enjoy your photography more.

For those more concerned about the actual picture-taking process, we’ll turn your attention to Olympus’ new TruePic IX image processor. Amongst a number of new shooting modes is the Starry Sky AF system, which lets you take astrophotography images without the use of a tripod. Olympus made a few tweaks to the autofocus system to enable this feature, which uses luminance information detected by the sensor.

Looking at the more technical details, the Mark III sports a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor that you would’ve found in the previous-generation and various other models in the Olympus lineup. The 121-point autofocus system offers 60fps continuous shooting with autoexposure features as well.

Olympus also upgraded the internal radio to now support 5GHz connections over Wi-Fi. This should result in faster image transfers between your camera and smartphone.

Availability and pricing

Olympus will sell the E-M1 Mark III without any lenses for $1,799. The addition of a lens will bring the price to $2,500 with 12-40mm optics. Or you can snag a 12-100mm kit for $2,900.

The new E-M1 Mark III is available for purchase today from Olympus and should ship out to consumers in the coming week.

Source: Olympus

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Olympus

Olympus

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp