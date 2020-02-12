Today Olympus has introduced its new OM-D E-M1 Mark III, a follow-up to the popular previous-generation model that hit the scene 4-years ago. The latest version arrives with a weather-sealed design that’s better suited for outdoor activities, but otherwise, the body is largely untouched from its predecessor. However, notable advances in image quality technology are helping the OM-D E-M1 Mark III take a step forward alongside upgrades in connectivity and power. The body-only camera will sell for $1,800, which puts it right in the middle of a very competitive prosumer market featuring some of the biggest names in the game. Head below for full details on the latest from Olympus.

Olympus unveils OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera

The latest from Olympus sports a familiar design, in fact, it’s nearly identical on the surface to its predecessor the OM-D E-M1 Mark II. A few tweaks here and there mark the only changes you might notice if you’re intimately familiar with Olympus’ lineup. Most notably is the addition of more custom shooting modes, bringing the total to four, alongside a new charging option. That’s right, the OM-D E-M1 Mark III now sports USB-C PD support, which means you can power up the battery from empty in just 2-hours.

Take your work to new heights without the weight. Our OM-D E-M1 Mark III is part of the world’s most portable camera system. Ergonomic and lightweight, the E-M1 Mark III works seamlessly with our compact M.Zuiko PRO lenses, so you move easier, react faster, and enjoy your photography more.

For those more concerned about the actual picture-taking process, we’ll turn your attention to Olympus’ new TruePic IX image processor. Amongst a number of new shooting modes is the Starry Sky AF system, which lets you take astrophotography images without the use of a tripod. Olympus made a few tweaks to the autofocus system to enable this feature, which uses luminance information detected by the sensor.

Looking at the more technical details, the Mark III sports a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor that you would’ve found in the previous-generation and various other models in the Olympus lineup. The 121-point autofocus system offers 60fps continuous shooting with autoexposure features as well.

Olympus also upgraded the internal radio to now support 5GHz connections over Wi-Fi. This should result in faster image transfers between your camera and smartphone.

Availability and pricing

Olympus will sell the E-M1 Mark III without any lenses for $1,799. The addition of a lens will bring the price to $2,500 with 12-40mm optics. Or you can snag a 12-100mm kit for $2,900.

The new E-M1 Mark III is available for purchase today from Olympus and should ship out to consumers in the coming week.

Source: Olympus

