PDP’s Pikachu-themed Switch travel case falls to Amazon low at $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Pikachu Deluxe Travel Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the last price drop by $4, and marks a new all-time low. If you’re a Pokémon fan, then adding PDP’s case into your portable Switch setup is a must. It sports a rigid EVA foam construction for safely transporting the console and is completed by an embossed lightning bolt pattern fitting for featured Pikachu decal. Plus, there’s also a divider panel with protective screen protector that doubles as a 14-cartridge game holster. Over 140 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you can live without the eye-catching Pokémon visuals, then going with Amazon’s in-house brand is a solid way to pocket even more savings. The standard AmazonBasics Switch carrying case will run you $9 and sports a similar form-factor to the featured deal.

We’re also still seeing Nintendo’s Vehicle and Robot Labo cardboard kits on sale from $30. And if you’re an Animal Crossing fan, you’ll certainly want to check out Nintendo’s unboxing video for the upcoming New Horizons-themed Switch.

PDP Pikachu Deluxe Switch Travel Case features:

Take everything you need for your Switch experience on the go with the Deluxe Travel Case for Nintendo Switch! This case stores your console, games and accessories with an innovative self-fastening pouch which lets you customize the fit with just a touch! Place the accessories in the pouch, push the pocket around the accessory and it is held securely in place. Whatever you take with you, this case will deliver a custom and secure fit for all your gear!

