Canon already took over the camera market today with the release of the R5 and T8i, and now, the company is taking aim at on-the-go printing as well. The Canon SELPHY Square Printer is built for the on-the-go creator and photography who loves to turn the digital world physical. SELPHY Square is battery-operated, so it’s always ready-to-go. If you’ve been in the market for a square-shaped, portable photo printer, this could be the one.

Portability at its finest

The Canon SELPHY Square is designed to be a battery-operated, portable printer for all of your photo needs. Connecting to the Canon SELPHY Square is simple, just scan the QR code on the back with a smartphone app and it’ll automatically connect to your phone’s Wi-Fi.

The software is designed to give you free-range when it comes to editing. You’ll be able to draw, add borders, and even create labels to print on your photos, making them truly yours. The best part? All of this is done through an app, meaning there’s no additional software to learn or hardware to use.

High-quality in a small package

This full-color printer offers a high level of detail thanks to its dye-sublimation technology. Canon claims that the SELPHY Square’s photos will “look great for up to 100 years” and that they’re even water-resistant, helping to ensure they’ll last for generations to come. Each sheet is treated with a protective layer that shields it from tears and smudges, too. Each print measures 2.7-inch by 2.7-inch and is fast-drying, so that way the moment your photo is printed it’s ready to be passed around and shared.

Each photo includes a peel-off adhesive backing that allows you to easily stick your prints on any surface. Whether you’re making a scrapbook or just want to give friends a print to remember you by before leaving, the Canon SELPHY Square is up to the task.

The Canon SELPHY Square is designed to fit your style

Canon didn’t just design a boring old square here, but something that’s perfect for anyone’s style. The person who wants to take photos of their car and have the printer black? Sure. How about a pink and white one to match your favorite color palette? Why not? Canon offers the SELPHY Square in multiple color options to fit your personal style, making sure you’re always the life of the party.

Canon SELPHY Square QX10 pricing and availability

The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 will run $149.99 shipped and is available from B&H, Adorama, and will soon be at many other fine retailers. Delivery is slated to begin soon.

