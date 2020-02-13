J.Crew Factory’s Weekend Event takes 40-60% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

J.Crew Factory Weekend Sale offers 40 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code WINBIG at checkout. Score great deals on denim, shirts, outerwear, shorts, shoes, and more. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Straight Fit Flex Jeans are a notable deal from this event. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $40. These jeans can be worn year-round and the medium wash is flattering on most body types. It also has a stylish straight hem that can easily be rolled or un-rolled for different looks. Also, be sure to pair it with the Textured Cotton Crewneck Sweater for a great transitional look that’s on sale for just $36. The sweater is available in several color options and is lightweight for layering. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

