LEGO City Cargo Train drops to best price in months at $54 off, more from $16

- Feb. 13th 2020 12:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO City Cargo Train Kit for $176 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since the spring of 2019 and is the third lowest to date overall. This 1,200-piece kit has you assemble a cargo train with four cars that measures over 32-inches long, as well as six minifigures, a control center, an armored truck, and a forklift. The train comes complete with LEGO’s Power Functions motor, allowing you to control it with the included remote. There’s also 16 curved rails and 16 straight rails for building out a custom track. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Also on sale today, Amazon is offering the Remote Controlled Stunt Racer at $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s price cut is $10 under the previous price drops and a new all-time low. This 324-piece creation measures over 6-inches long and packs a built-in RC motor so you can drive the creation around. 

Other notable LEGO deals include:

For something a little more ferocious, be sure to check out our recent review on LEGO’s Dinosaur Fossils kit. We also just took a hand-on look at the Tokyo Skyline set, and yesterday LEGO announced its two most recent Ideas creations.

LEGO City Cargo Train features:

Inspire kids to create their own locomotive world and load up the powerful LEGO City Cargo Train to deliver goods in time for Christmas! This electronic toy train and tracks set features a motorized engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control, accessible driver’s cabin, a crane wagon with rotating and extendable boom arm, container wagon with 2 containers, and a log wagon, plus an armored truck with opening doors, and a forklift toy with opening roll cage and lifting forks.

