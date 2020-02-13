Rockport takes extra 40% off all outlet items + free shipping: Boots, more

- Feb. 13th 2020 8:49 am ET

0

Rockport is currently offering an extra 40% off all outlet items including popular boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Just use promo code PRESIDENT40 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Rugged Bucks 2 Cap Toe Boots are on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $160. These boots can be dressed up or down seamlessly and you can find them in two color options. This style is also waterproof and its outsole was designed to improve shock absorption. Best of all? This style has a memory foam footbed that promotes comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Rockport below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Clark’s President’s Day Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, and more.

