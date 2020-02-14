Apple’s second-gen. AirPods are within a penny of the Amazon low, now $129

Amazon is offering the second generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129 shipped. That’s $30 off retail and is within a penny of the Amazon low. After spending 3-years with first generation AirPods, I finally upgraded to the latest iteration. Having gotten in the habit of using Alexa around the house, I have found this AirPods inclusion of “Hey Siri” to be very handy for adjusting volume, liking Apple Music tracks, and more. Battery life has been superb as well, finding Apple’s 5-hour estimation to be in-line with what I’ve been achieving. As you’d expect, the Apple H1 chip has made pairing and switching between multiple devices a breeze, including my Nintendo Switch since I picked up HomeSpot. Peek at our hands-on review learn more.

Now that you’ve scored a new pair of AirPods, show them some love with the elago Charging Stand for $11. This sleek design fits the AirPods case like a glove while providing a clutter-free way to top off your new Apple earbuds.

Put your AirPods to work when finding a great movie in our roundup of Apple’s $5 Valentine’s Day sale. There are also several bundles that start from $10.

AirPods 2nd Generation features:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!