Apple’s second-gen. AirPods are within a penny of the Amazon low, now $129

Amazon is offering the second generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129 shipped. That’s $30 off retail and is within a penny of the Amazon low. After spending 3-years with first generation AirPods, I finally upgraded to the latest iteration. Having gotten in the habit of using Alexa around the house, I have found this AirPods inclusion of “Hey Siri” to be very handy for adjusting volume, liking Apple Music tracks, and more. Battery life has been superb as well, finding Apple’s 5-hour estimation to be in-line with what I’ve been achieving. As you’d expect, the Apple H1 chip has made pairing and switching between multiple devices a breeze, including my Nintendo Switch since I picked up HomeSpot. Peek at our hands-on review learn more.
Now that you’ve scored a new pair of AirPods, show them some love with the elago Charging Stand for $11. This sleek design fits the AirPods case like a glove while providing a clutter-free way to top off your new Apple earbuds.
Put your AirPods to work when finding a great movie in our roundup of Apple’s $5 Valentine’s Day sale. There are also several bundles that start from $10.
AirPods 2nd Generation features:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
