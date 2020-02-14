While Sony’s retro and remaster PSN event is still live, we have now spotted a series of notable PS4 arcade games on sale. You’ll find all the retro remasters from the SNES/NES days as well as newer remakes in the previous sale, but today we are going way back for a nostalgia trip on a series of arcade-era titles. From iconic beat ‘em ups like Double Dragon to ninja-action titles and some 80’s sci-fi shooters, there are plenty of old-school deals available today for PS4 gamers. Head below for a closer look at everything.

While we are on the cusp on the next generation of gaming, sometimes you just need a little blast from the past. All of today’s regularly $8 games are down at $4, and they will almost certainly be backwards compatible when the potentially $470+ PlayStation 5 releases later this year. You’ll find the rest of today’s game deals right here, all of the latest on Sony’s upcoming PS5 here, and our top picks among today’s discounted PS4 arcade games down below.

PS4 Arcade Games on Sale:

For those unfamiliar, these titles are part of the Arcade Archives series that faithfully reproduces masterpieces from yesteryear for PS4. The titles in today’s sale (and the rest of the arcade PS4 games right here) are all compatible with the SHARE functionality on your console including screenshots, online score ranking, and more.

DOUBLE DRAGON:

PS4 Arcade Games: DOUBLE DRAGON’ is an action game that was released from Technos Japan (Million) in 1987. Two brothers fight evil, to rescue Marian who has been kidnapped by violent organization. Arcade Archives series’ has faithfully reproduce the masterpiece of arcade games for PS4™ system. Also support PS4 system features. Players can share play screens and video with the SHARE feature, and players can also compete with other players for score online ranking.

