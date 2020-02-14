Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $4, Mortal Kombat 11 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 for $3.69 with free digital delivery. While we have been seeing this one drop in price across 2020, today’s offer is the best yet. Part of the $20 PlayStation Hits program, you can score a physical copy for $13 at Amazon right now, for comparison. If you have yet to give this amazing open-world experience a try, you might as well add it to your PS4 library while the price is right. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Mortal Kombat 11, Sonic Mania, Owlboy, Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order deals, Unravel Two, God of War, Madden NFL 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $30 (Reg. $65+)
- Owlboy $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Cat Quest $4 (Reg. $13)
- Unravel Two Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 20 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- The Outer Worlds $26.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or FREE for the weekend with Live Gold/Ultimate members
- Or matched at $10 on PSN for PS4
- Monopoly Plus $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. $80)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $80+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $30 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Resident Evil 2 on Xbox One/PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- Friday The 13th Ultimate Slasher Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
