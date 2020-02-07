We are now tracking loads of notable retro PS4 games on sale today. After launching an impressive Critics’ Choice event earlier this week on PSN, Sony is taking us into the weekend with a very notable “Remasters & Retro” game sale. With deals at up to 70% off, this is a great time to load up your PS4 library with retro titles, iconic remasters, indie gems, and more. Highlights from today’s sale include Castlevania Requiem, the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Aladdin and The Lion King, classic DOOM games, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. All the details and our top picks can be found below.

Remasters & Retro PS4 Games Sale

Much like other wide ranging PSN sales, the “Remasters & Retro” event features more than 7-pages of deals starting from $2. Many of the retro PS4 games found in the sale really aren’t available anywhere else, but even if they are you won’t have to wait for shipping or really even get off the couch to download them with today’s PSN sale.

One standout from the bunch here is the Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle at $40.19. Regularly $60, this gigantic bundle includes 19 Mega Man games spanning the entire NES/SNES era as well as the Mega Man X series and the latest game in the series, Mega Man 11. Needless to say, this is the best and easiest way to score the entire franchise in one fell swoop. You’ll find even more notable offers from the sale in the list below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Outside of Sony’s retro PS4 games promotion, here are the rest of today’s best deals including Nioh, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, Resident Evil 3 pre-orders, Monster Hunter World, God of War, and Dishonored 2, among many others. But you’ll also find some great deals running on Death Stranding here and the most notable 2020 PS4 Pro offers we have seen this far.

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle:

Retro PS4 Games: This ‘mega-bundle’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of Mega Man! This treasure trove includes 19 unforgettable adventures: 8 Mega Man X games and 11 games from the main series, including the newest entry – Mega Man 11! Mega Man Legacy Collection…Mega Man Legacy Collection 2…Mega Man X Legacy Collection…Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 and Mega Man 11.

