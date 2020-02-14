Nintendo is known for its indie game titles. Not only will you find AAA games like The Witcher, Mario, Doom, Skyrim, and more available for Switch, but there are a plethora of titles that are built by independent development studios, and gamers love them. The latest entry into Nintendo’s Switch catalog is dubbed Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl — Gold, which is a unique game that brings fourth-wall-breaking rogue like RGB characteristics with plenty of snark and food puns.

Explore a whole new universe with Snack World

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl — Gold is said to be a “hilariously meta, fourth-wall-breaking roguelike RPG filled with hefty servings of snark and ridiculous food puns.” You’ll go on a quest and join the “heroic” treasure hunters Chup, Madonna, and the rest of the gang as you make your way through thrilling battles and procedurally generated dungeons. This “slapstick, comedy-filled” quest will lead you to restore order to the land of Tutti-Frutti, which has been overtaken by the evil mogul Sultan Vinegar, who’s attempting to resurrect the Deodragon, Smörg Åsbord, and threatening all of Snack World. It’s up to you to stop them.

Go shopping in this action-packed adventure

In Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl you’ll prepare for your adventures by visiting the in-game state-of-the-art convenience store to stock up on supplies and optimize your gear for the deep combat that awaits you. Once outfitted for battle, you’ll be on the hunt for treasure while dodging traps and deleting bosses in this demented dungeon. The use of snacks will help when you summon special allies that will assist you in battle, plus you can change up your equipment (called jars) on the fly, plus, be sure to capitalize on consumables so you always have the edge in combat.

Play solo or with your friends locally and online

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl is designed to be played in a multitude of ways. From going through a dungeon alone on your own, or joining up with friends in local co-operation matches of up to four players (and even online when not in the same room), this game is bound to bring hours of fun and laughs to everyone.

Pricing and availability for Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl

You’ll find Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl — Gold available to purchase at your favorite retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, along with being available digitally through Nintendo’s eShop for $49.99.

