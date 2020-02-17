Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop returns to Amazon low after $500 discount

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,999.99 shipped. Usually selling for $2,500, today’s offer is good for a $500 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Featuring a 17-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade Pro 17 sports a powerful set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and a RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB 3.1, and more. All of these specs make it a more than capable option for getting your game on while out and about. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can check out our previous Razer Blade reviews for more details.

Want to take advantage of the on-the-go gaming capabilities of the featured deal but in a more portable form-factor? Consider picking up the Razer Blade Stealth 13 instead. It’ll run you $700 less than the Blade Pro 17, while still offering a similar experience centered around a 13-inch display.

For more ways to spec out your gaming kit, we’re still seeing a collection of Razer, Cooler Master, and Logitech accessories from $38. That’s on top of a $30 discount on Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed Kraken Gaming Headset.

Razer Blade Pro 17 features:

Powered by the latest 9th Intel Core i7-9750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics, and a 17.3″ 144Hz FHD Display, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is both a gaming laptop and on-the-go workstation. Create high quality production and enjoy the best gaming performance wherever you go.

