Razer’s Stormtrooper-themed Kraken Gaming Headset sees $30 discount to $80

- Feb. 13th 2020 1:19 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Star Wars Stormtrooper Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Down from $110, today’s offer saves you 28%, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Rocking a black and white, stormtrooper-inspired design, this gaming headset touts a 7.1-channel surround sound system powered by custom-tuned 50mm drivers. In terms of actual build quality, the Bauxite aluminum frame has been complemented by new ear cushions with memory foam and a cooling gel layer. Plus, to ensure teammates can clearly hear you in competitive play, Razer’s headset sports a cardioid microphone. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor’s mounts in our hands-on review.

For other ways to give your setup an overhaul, Logitech’s MX Vertical wireless mouse just hit an Amazon low of $80. Plus, we’re still seeing a batch of gaming-focused peripherals from brands like Razer, Cooler Master, and more from $38.

Or if you want to improve an existing piece of kit, dive into our recent guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound better. We break down all the details on how a few free tips can improve the quality of your headset’s built-in microphone.

Razer Kraken Star Wars Gaming Headset features:

Since its inception, the Razer Kraken has built a reputation as a cult classic within the gaming community. It made its mark as a staple at countless gaming events, conventions, and tournaments. We’ve now improved the features of this crowd favorite to not just give its audio quality a boost but also make it more comfortable so you can game all day with the headset you love.

