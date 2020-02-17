After various teasers in recent days, one of which included a Tupac hologram, Supreme has finally unveiled its Spring and Summer 2020 collection. Amongst several mash-ups are new collaborations with Oreo, Mac Tools, and Spalding, and Ziploc. More accurately put, there’s something for everyone in Supreme’s quarter two collection for 2020. Set to drop officially later this week, the latest from Supreme has something for everyone…as long as you like red. Hit the jump for a quick look at our favorite new releases from the Supreme Spring Collection.

Mac Tools, Oreos, more highlight Supreme 2020

Whether you’re a Supreme fan or not, it’s fun to look through the latest collections each year to see which brands have hopped on-board for the newest red-out designs. This year, several mainstream and well-known brands have received the treatment, including Oreo.

That’s right, a limited run of red Oreos will be available at Supreme locations on February 20th. Three branded cookies will be included in each pack with bright red cookies and the traditional white cream filling. Oh, and these are double stuff, by the way.

Another standout from this year’s Supreme line, and rather fitting from a color palette perspective, is the new Mac Tools T5025P Tech Series Workstation. Already sporting a bright red paint job, this garage workstation now rocks Supreme branding alongside premium-grade drawers, integrated power supplies, and more.

One other, somewhat classic Supreme collaboration, comes from Ziploc. This year’s merch drop includes Supreme-branded baggies…which can be used for a variety of needs. But anywho, goes to show the reach of Supreme as even the most mainstream grocery store, brands are getting on-board with this powerhouse.

I’m also digging this year’s Supreme and Leatherman collab, featuring a sleek matte red design that’s sure to pop in comparison to other dull pocket knives.

You can see the entire collection here, but certainly, one other standout for spring is sure to be the Supreme Rawlings Catcher’s Chest Protector. Available in either red or camo, this one is likely to be a hit throughout the baseball season.

Availability and pricing

At the time of our writing, pricing has to be detailed in earnest by Supreme. You can assume that many of the standout items from today’s announcement will sell out, at least initially, very quickly. Supreme will be dropping this year’s Spring collection on February 20th at flagship stores around the country. You can learn more about today’s news right here.

