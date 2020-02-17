Vitamix Explorian pro-grade blender is $190 in today Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the professional grade 64-Oz. Vitamix Explorian Blender reconditioned for $189.95 shipped. That’s the lowest we’ve seen it since last Christmas and $150 off its new price of $340. This professionally reconditioned blender gets an impressive 4.6/5 stars, blends hot and frozen items and even is powerful enough to make nut butter. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
Vitamix Explorian Blender Features:
- Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups
- Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups
- Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets
- Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients. So from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel