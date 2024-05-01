Save $729 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at $850, more EVs and bundles from $300

Hiboy has taken up to $729 off a selection of its EV models for the foreseeable future, with a few bundle options available as well. The biggest of these deals is on the EX6 Step-thru Fat-Tire e-bike for $849.99 shipped. Down from a $1,579 price tag, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the former $900 all-time low. In the new year we’ve already seen it drop further to the new $800 low back in March, with today’s deal coming in as a slightly lesser 46% markdown that gives you $729 in savings and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. The EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes.

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales over the past few weeks, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s also Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power just extended its newest flash sale through May 2 that is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike features:

75 Miles Range & 25 MPH MAX Speed — The EX6 is equipped with a larger capacity 720Wh battery and peak 960W brushless gear motor to ensure long life and superior performance. 41 miles on electricity alone and 75 miles with pedal assistance. It can be used for daily commuting, and going out with family members, and strong battery life to meet the needs of different activities. And our product has passed stringent UL 2849 testing. (Testing lab name: UL LLC)

20″ x 4.0″ All-terrain Fat Tire — 20″ x 4.0″ all-terrain fat tire e-bike is suitable for riding on all kinds of terrain, including snow, mud, and beach. The 4″ fat tire has a strong obstacle-crossing ability, a large wheel-to-ground contact area, cave-in resistance as well as better grip. Fork shocks provide a smooth and comfortable riding experience on rough and rocky terrain, making the ride easy and fun.

Ergonomic Riding Design & Step-thru Frame — Adjustable handlebars provide you with a comfortable riding experience. Equipped with adjustable seat. You can adjust the saddle height to your comfort level and ride confidently and safely. With low step-in frame, the step-in design facilitates riders to get on/off the bike quickly and make getting on/off effortless.

Comfortable Riding Experience — Built in 3 riding modes, easy to switch by button, different riding needs can be handled with ease, with Shimano shifting package, 7 speeds greatly improve the efficiency of the shifting, so you can run free during the time without power. LCD display can be clearly visible at night, power, driving speed, gear, total mileage display everything more intelligent. Equipped with an electric horn, making it safer during the ride.

